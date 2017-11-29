The FDA says dog bone treats could be deadly

If dog bone treats are on your list of stocking stuffings for your pet, you may want to reconsider. In an effort to pamper your pet, you may actually be putting it at risk.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says it received about 68 reports of dog illnesses tied to the popular “bone treats.”

A fixture in pet stores, bone treats are real bones that have been processed and packaged for dogs, the FDA says.

In the FDA’s report, pet owners and veterinarians said dogs that ate these treats experienced blockages in the digestive tract, choking, cuts and wounds in the mouth, vomiting, diarrhea, rectal bleeding and in extreme cases, death. About 15 dogs died after eating a bone treat, according to the FDA.

“Giving your dog a bone treat might lead to an unexpected trip to your veterinarian, a possible emergency surgery, or even death for your pet,” veterinarian Carmela Stamper said in the warning.

The FDA also provided these tips for keeping your pet safe:

Chicken bones and other bones from the kitchen table can also cause injury when chewed by pets. So be careful to keep platters out of reach when you’re cooking or the family’s eating.

Be careful what you put in the trash can. Dogs are notorious for helping themselves to the turkey carcass or steak bones disposed of there.

Talk with your veterinarian about other toys or treats that are most appropriate for your dog. There are many available products made with different materials for dogs to chew on.

Have you had a problem with a pet food or treat? Click here to report it.