Taylor gets briefed on base security following Ashanti Billie’s disappearance and death

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — Congressman Scott Taylor held a briefing with military and intelligence agency officials on Monday about security on military bases after the disappearance and death of a Virginia beach woman.

Ashanti Billie went to Little Creek for work in September only to vanish.

Her body was found in North Carolina and a homeless man who worked on base, Eric Brian Brown, was charged in her murder.

Billie’s parents raised the security issues to Taylor, who held a briefing with Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Commander, Rear Admiral Jack Scorby, the NCIS and FBI.

Congressman Taylor told WAVY.com: “I asked them, specifically the admiral, I said, ‘Do you have the funding necessary to be able to have sufficient security there and he said, ‘yes’.”

“He said, in fact, ‘If I had more funding I’d probably use it in a different area.'”

The congressman and the Navy insist the video you see on television looks much clearer in-person and license plate numbers are clearly visible on the video, which is the purpose of the cameras.

“The camera, according to the FBI and NCIS, who were doing the investigation, did exactly what it’s designed for,” Taylor said.

The Navy says cameras are only part of their total security. Scorby sent 10 On Your Side a statement explaining their first line of defense is armed security at the gates who check ID cards.

More than 300,000 people have access to Navy installations in Hampton Roads everyday, and accused killer Eric Brian Brown was one of them.

He’s a retired Navy veteran with no prior criminal record.

But, since it was discovered Brown was homeless and sometimes used local bases to sleep and shower, Scorby added this: “Security of personnel on our bases is everyone’s responsibility. We remind personnel that if they ‘see something,’ they ‘say something.’ We hope the arrest will bring some comfort to Ashanti’s family.”

The Congressman said after the briefing, while security can never be 100 percent satisfied: “I think there was legitimate concern and it was important that we found out some answers but I do think that having that briefing I’m more comfortable now with the security on the base.”

He, the FBI and Navy also agreed that cameras helped authorities make an arrest quicker than in a typical investigation.

Rear Admiral Jack Scorby’s full statement:

“We are all very thankful the FBI has made an arrest in the tragic death of Ashanti Billie.

Our first line of defense for our bases is with armed security personnel at the gates who check Identification Cards to ensure the individual has authorization to be on the base. Over 300,000 people have access to Navy installations in Hampton Roads.

Among other measures are cameras and are primarily used to aid in investigations. The cameras on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek performed exactly as they are designed to support the FBI’s investigation and are within industry and Department of Defense standards.

Security of personnel on our bases is everyone’s responsibility. It’s important that personnel maintain situational awareness and notify someone if they see something, or someone, that is suspicious that they notify security. We remind personnel that if they “See Something”, they “Say Something”

We hope the arrest will bring some comfort to Ashanti’s family.”