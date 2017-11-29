Suffolk students suspended for pricking classmates with push pins

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two Suffolk middle school students were suspended Wednesday after an incident at their school.

The students are accused of putting push pins between their fingers then giving some other students at King’s Fork Middle School a high five, injuring them with the prick of the pins, schools spokeswoman Bethanne Bradshaw confirmed. It apparently happened in the hallway.

She said three students reported what happened to their teachers and were then checked out by the school nurse. The injuries were all minor, Bradshaw said.

The students with the push pins were suspended in accordance with the Suffolk Public Schools disciplinary policy.

The parent of one of the injured children reached out to 10 On Your Side and said the school never notified her about the incident. According to Bradshaw, the division’s health services supervisor contacted the parents of the three injured students late Wednesday afternoon.

