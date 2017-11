SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating after a man went to the hospital with stab wounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe the stabbing happened before 4 p.m. in the 3500 block of Godwin Boulevard.

The man was suffering from non life-threatening wounds and went to Sentara Obici Hospital.

Police say the investigation is in early stages and no additional info is available.

Those with information can call the Suffolk Crime Line at 757-514-7915.