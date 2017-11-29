Police investigate robbery at beauty store in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery of a beauty supply store in the 7600 block of Seawells Road, Wednesday.

According to police, they were called to the New York New York Beauty Supply Store at around 1:20 p.m. for a robbery.

An employee in the store told police that a man was armed with a knife, entered the store and demanded money. The employee complied with his demands and the suspect fled the area on foot prior to police arrival.

There were no injuries.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.