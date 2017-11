NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man overnight.

Police got the call just after midnight that someone shot a man on Kitchener Avenue. That’s off Chesapeake Boulevard in the Ballentine Place neighborhood. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death. Police have not released the man’s name.

They are looking for a motive and a suspect. If you know anything, call the Crime Line.