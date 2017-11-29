NBC News fires ‘Today’ anchor Matt Lauer after sexual misconduct review

NEW YORK (NBC) — Matt Lauer, the anchor of “Today” for two decades, was terminated by NBC News after a detailed complaint about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

“Today” co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced Lauer’s firing.

“We are heartbroken,” Guthrie said Wednesday.

NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said in a memo to employees that the complaint, which was made by a colleague of Lauer’s, prompted a serious review and represented a “clear violation of our company’s standards.”

Lack said it was the first complaint lodged against Lauer, 59, for his behavior since he took over as anchor of the show in 1997, but there was “reason to believe” it wasn’t an isolated incident.

“Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender,” Lack said.

