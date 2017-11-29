Man sentenced to life in stabbing of ex-girlfriend at Eastern Shore hospital

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An Eastern Shore man convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in 2016 is now facing life in prison.

Winston Burton, 58, was officially sentenced Monday to life on a charge of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Burton waited for 42-year-old Shelli Crockett to arrive at the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital — where she worked — in November 2016.

Witnesses who testified in the case said Burton dragged Crockett out of her car and stabbed her to death. Crockett had taken out a protective order against Burton two months before her death.

Burton faced a mandatory life sentence due to his violent history — which included shooting his girlfriend and stabbing his wife — that dates back to 1976.

He was also sentenced Monday to serve 15 years of a suspended sentence related to a 2005 malicious wounding charge.