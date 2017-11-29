Man sentenced to 168 years for 2013 double murder in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Four years after a double murder at a Hampton skate park, the man who admitted to the shooting has received his sentence.

Jordyn Charity will spend 168 years in prison on four felony charges; two counts of first degree murder and two counts of using a gun during the commission of a felony.

Charity, who was 16 years old at the time of the crime, entered a surprising guilty plea this September.

The shooting on New Year’s Eve in 2013 took the lives of 20-year-old Kenneth Wilson and 21-year-old Donivan Walker Jr. They were at the skate park when they reportedly got into a disagreement with Charity over bike parks. He was arrested the same day after a police chase. Charity admitted he was “enraged” and shot the two men with a shotgun.

10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings was in the courtroom when the sentence was handed down and spoke to the father of one of the victims afterward. Tune in to watch her live reports tonight on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 p.m.