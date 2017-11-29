Man charged in shooting of off-duty jail officer in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old man is facing charges in the shooting of an off-duty jail officer during an incident earlier this month in Newport News.

Newport News police say officers were called to a shooting Nov. 8, and found a 39-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, surrounded by a group of people.

The man, who has not been identified, is an employee at Hampton Roads Regional Jail. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots before seeing a dark-colored Jeep SUV — with its lights off — drive away rapidly.

The shooting was one of two that happened in quick succession that night in Newport News. Forty-seven-year-old Kelcey Wellons was killed in the first shooting at 23rd St. and Wickham Avenue.

Police later identified 25-year-old Ronzel Dixie as a suspect and arrested him on Nov. 18. Dixie is now faced with charges of malicious assault, use of a firearm in a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Police have not released a booking photo of Dixie because of the ongoing investigation. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.