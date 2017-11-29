Man charged in alleged armed robbery in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing several charges in Virginia Beach over an alleged armed robbery, police say.

Virginia Beach police spokesperson Tonya Pierce tells 10 On Your Side charges against Tanell Shyhiem Platt stem from a Nov. 21 incident on Challedon Drive, off Princess Anne Road.

Pierce says two people who know Platt had met with him to conduct an “illicit trans action.” They reported that they were then robbed at gunpoint.

Platt has been charged with three counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, use of a firearm and two counts of assault and battery.