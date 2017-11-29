Man accused of biting officer during arrest in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is facing charges after police say he bit an officer in the arm during an arrest in Williamsburg.

On November 27, at around 8:40 p.m., Williamsburg police responded to the Transportation Center in the 400 block of N. Boundary Street in reference to threats. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man making the threats.

Officers determined that 34-year old Nicholas Teddy Murphy, of Norfolk, was intoxicated and he was arrested at the scene for appearing intoxicated in public.

While the arresting officer was placing Murphy in his vehicle, Murphy bit the officer in the arm. The officer pulled away as soon as he realized Mr. Murphy was biting him. The bite did not break the skin and the officer wasn’t injured.

Murphy was then transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where he was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and appearing intoxicated in public.