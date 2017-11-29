Local police investigating multiple recent 7-Eleven robberies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in three Hampton Roads cities are investigating 7-Eleven robberies, but right now do not believe all five are connected.

Officers in Portsmouth released a video of a suspect seen jumping the counter armed with a knife at a store on Victory Boulevard. That happened just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

In Norfolk, police say a man described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with a gray knit cap, bandana over his face, gray shirt and black jeans jumped the counter at two locations and made off with cash.

The suspect also had a knife. The first incident in the mermaid city happened at 12:23 a.m. in the 5800 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard. The second occurred at 2 a.m. on the 8400 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

Unrelated to those incidents, detectives in Virginia Beach are investigating two 7-Eleven robberies that happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

They say the suspect or suspects displayed a knife and demanded money. No one was hurt on either occasion.

The two stores were located at 1869 Kempsville Road and 5259 Indian River Road.