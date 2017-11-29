Just 10 votes behind, Simonds files for recount in House of Delegates race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — With only 10 votes separating her from incumbent David Yancey, House of Delegates candidate Shelly Simonds has officially requested a recount in the race for 94th House of Delegates seat.

Simonds, a Democrat, filed the petition for recount on Tuesday in Newport News Circuit Court.

After a count of provisional ballots back on Nov. 13, only 10 votes out of 23,192 votes cast separated Simonds from Yancey — a difference of .043 percent.

The race is considered crucial for Virginia Democrats, who could reach a 50-50 split in the House of Delegates with a Simonds win.

This is the second time she’s run against Yancey. She lost to him two years ago, 58 to 42 percent.