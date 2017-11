PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg came by to make his December special. Seared tuna steak with a pan-fried crabcake served over coarse mustard sauce with creamy rice and asparagus, along with oyster stew.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

199 South Boundary St – Williamsburg

Berrets.com

(757) 253-1847

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant.