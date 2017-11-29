Counting Kindness – Christmas Cookie Challenge

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kasey Sutryk is a senior at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach. She’s been running races for years and most have benefited a cause or charity. Kasey got to thinking and last year, she created her own run with a holiday twist – it’s called the Christmas Cookie Challenge.

The Christmas Cookie Challenge is a 2 1/2 mile run around Mount Trashmore for kids and adults of all ages, and a Christmas cookie eating challenge after mile one. Runners are offered the chance to down a giant Christmas cookie before continuing on with the race. 100% of the proceeds go toward a charity fund that benefits local families who might need a little extra before the holidays. Families are nominated and race proceeds are divided among the final selections. Last year, 12 families and two non-profit organizations were benefactors. The Christmas Cookies Challenge of 2016 raised over 13 thousand dollars with more than 250 runners.

The 2nd Annual Christmas Cookie Challenge happens Saturday, December 9th at 9am. The location is Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach again this year.

For registration and race information, visit www.cookieracevb.com