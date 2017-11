VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A child was rescued after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach dispatch tells WAVY.com the child was hit on Drew Drive, off Indian River Road, just before 9 a.m.

The child was rescued from under the vehicle, according to dispatch. The child was going to be taken to a hospital.

A WAVY crew is heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates to this breaking story.