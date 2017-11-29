Audience: PAWS Home for the Holidays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from PAWS: the Poquoson Animal Welfare Sanctuary, and they gave us all the details about their Home for the Holidays Coastal Christmas Homes Tour. This event serves as a fundraiser and celebration for a great cause, with Mary Diggs and Tracy Burnett telling us more.

“Home for the Holidays” Coastal Christmas Home Tour

Benefits Poquoson Animal Welfare Sanctuary..

Sunday, December 3rd from 1pm to 5pm

Starts at the Poquoson Community Center

For Tickets and Information, visit PoquosonAnimalWelfareSanctuary.com or call (757) 868-1379