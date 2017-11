PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven store earlier this week.

Police say a suspect seen in surveillance video went into the store on Victory Boulevard Tuesday night, hopped the counter and pulled out a knife.

The suspect is seen in video provided by police taking cash from the store’s registers. No one was injured, according to police.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.