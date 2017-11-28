Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two months after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Suffolk, police say they have made an arrest in the case.

Cory Ann Jones, 25, has been charged with homicide, involuntary manslaughter, hit-and-run personal injury, aggressive driving, reckless driving – excessive speed, failure to wear seatbelt, two counts of improper passing on double solid line and reckless – general, in the crash that killed 46-year-old Hope Parham.

Emergency crews were called to the accident scene in the 1400 block of Holland Road on Tuesday, September 26. Parham was pronounced dead at the scene. Police determined it was a hit-and run incident and made an appeal to the public for any witnesses to come forward and also asked business owners to check if they had any surveillance video that showed the crash or moments surrounding it. WAVY TV has reached out to police to find out if they were able to track down video in this case.

