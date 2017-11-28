Virginia Beach police to announce developments in 1986 cold case

WATCH: Police announce developments in a cold case homicide. App users can watch live here.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say they will be discussing new developments Tuesday on a cold case homicide from 1986.

The department has not said which case it will be discussing at Tuesday’s news conference.

Police have said the developments come from the use of modern technology.

Jason Marks will have updates from Virginia Beach later today. WAVY.com is planning to stream the announcement live at 11 a.m.