Virginia Beach man charged with abduction, strangulation after fight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Gregory Widdell Lindsay Jr., 24, is charged with abduction and strangulation after a fight early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Caribe Place just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 27 when a victim reported a physical altercation.

According to the victim’s report, Lindsay wouldn’t let the victim leave the home.

Police say the report does not indicate whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

No further details have been released at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for developments.