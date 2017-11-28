Va. Beach considers paid parental leave for city employees

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is hoping to take the burden off mothers and families with paid parental leave.

This is not something localities do often, because tax payers are involved.

The Virginia Beach City Council has proposed maternity leave for city employees. It’s hoping to become one of the first cities in the area to offer this. The idea was proposed by city council, with Regina Hilliard, the city’s director of human resources, working on a proposal.

“For three weeks of maternity leave that would be for the birthing parent and we’ve also asked for two weeks of bonding time for the non-birthing parent,” said Hilliard.

Hilliard says that includes parents who want to adopt. It would also provide one week of leave for those who need to take care of their older parents — later on in life.

“We are experiencing higher turnover than we are accustomed to and we wanted to look at our benefits package to see if we are really meeting the needs of our employees.”

Hilliard says the feedback has been positive.

“Localities in general are careful about the benefits they provide the employees, they want to make sure they are offering something that taxpayers support because taxpayers pay our salary.”

The next step is creating the policy, getting approval from city council and then hopefully providing it to employees in the first quarter of next year.

Hilliard says the cost to taxpayers is extremely minimal because the salary is already being paid.

The idea is a welcome one for Jessica Detamore, a mother of two.

“With my daughter I had severe post partum depression, I was forced to go back to work after six weeks,” said Detamore.

Detamore’s daughter had severe reflux — she’d scream non-stop for the first 10 weeks of her life. But this working mother used up her vacation and had to get back to work, then as a property manager. She eventually quit her job to stay home with her daughter.

“When a mother isn’t stressed or concerned about what she needs to do everything is going to be so much more comforting and smooth,” said Detamore.

Detamore is now a working mother and a full-time mom. She works at Le Bebe Chic shop in Chesapeake, where she works with mothers and babies who are in need of organic clothing and toys. Detamore says she feels lucky, it is also a job where she can bring her 15-month-old son to work with her.

“It’s very emotional and very sweet because I missed his first year.”