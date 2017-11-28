Tractor-trailer carrying frozen chickens overturns exiting I-295 near Richmond

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) — A tractor-trailer truck carrying frozen chickens overturned Tuesday morning on an Interstate 295 exit ramp.

Police say the driver, who was not severely injured, was ticketed for reckless driving.

There are no signs of speeding or alcohol involved.

The ramp at the Charles City exit is expected to be closed for several hours for cleanup.

VDOT urges drivers to use the cloverleaf ramps at the interchange to access eastbound Route 5, starting with Exit 22B to Route 5 west, then taking the ramps to I-295 south and then to Route 5 east.