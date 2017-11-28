‘The Tot Shot;’ W&M senior relives incredible game-winning buzzer-beater

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Trailing Old Dominion 77-76 with just 1.4 seconds remaining, the College of William and Mary needed a miracle. Strangely, much of the team felt a win was still possible.

Coach Tony Shaver drew up a play designed for one of his two seniors; guard David Cohn, who scored a career-high 25 points, or forward Oliver Tot. Cohn was double-covered, so the inbound went to Tot, who had not attempted a shot all game. The senior from Slovakia took one dribble and let it fly.

“When that ball left his hands it just felt good. It looked good,” said Shaver.

Felt good, looked good…and it was. As pure as any mid-range jumper, the shot barely hit rim as the final buzzer sounded, sending all of Kaplan Arena into a frenzy. Tot stood near his team’s bench, both arms raised in the air, as if he’d rehearsed such a dramatic ending. “I’ve never had a moment like this in my life,” said Tot, who’s only started two games in his four-year Tribe career. “I didn’t really know what to do. I kind of just started walking and then, two seconds later, the guys (teammates) just tackled me.”

Cohn was the first to embrace Tot. “That was the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Honestly,” he said. “All the odds are against you, and that was just the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Shaver was especially happy for Tot, who’s been one of those “do-it-all” players, but who’s not always the first to stand out on a highlight reel. “Truthfully that was probably the neatest part of that night, was for (Tot) to shine on that stage,” said Shaver.

Talk about having your moment. Tot’s incredible shot was replayed a number of times, earning number two on ESPN Sportscenter’s Top 10 plays. “My phone kept buzzing Saturday, Sunday and even Monday,” said Tot.

Naturally, as a competitor, he was a little disappointed. “I was a little upset it wasn’t number one, but I’ll take what I can get.”