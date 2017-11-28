Sheriff: Man wanted in Portsmouth fatally shot himself during traffic stop

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (AP/WAVY) — A Georgia sheriff says a convicted felon wanted for a series of violent crimes fatally shot himself after being pulled over for driving erratically.

WTOC-TV quotes Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher as saying deputies found Steven Michael Holmes suffering from a gunshot wound to the head after being stopped in Port Wentworth shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday for failing to stay in a lane. He said deputies also pulled him over for driving too slowly. During the Monday news conference, Sheriff Wilcher said there was never a chase.

Authorities later identified Holmes, a 38-year-old sought by police in Portsmouth, Virginia, and determined he was driving a car stolen in North Carolina.

Last week, Portsmouth police tweeted that Holmes was wanted for attempted murder, abduction, forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, and indecent liberties with a minor by custodian.

Sheriff Wilcher said Holmes was out of prison on parole after serving time for murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.