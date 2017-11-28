Second suspect in Norfolk synagogue incident charged

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The second suspect of an incident at a synagogue in the Ghent area of Norfolk has been charged.

Police say 35-year-old Timothy Evans turned himself in at the Norfolk Police Department on Nov. 22. The other suspect, 29-year-old Morghan Rogers, turned herself in to police on Nov. 20.

Both of them are faced with charges petit larceny and trespassing for the Nov. 14 incident at the B’Nai Isreal congregation.

The two of them were spotted on cameras at the synagogue and a school, where they spent nearly two hours. Video showed them smoking inside the school.

The congregation’s president told 10 On Your Side they caused damage to both buildings and took items that belongs to members of the congregation.