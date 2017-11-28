Police seeking person of interest in Chesapeake assault

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are looking for a man they say may have information about an assault that happened earlier this year.

Police say the assault happened Nov. 13 on Airline Boulevard. No specific details about the assault — or the circumstances surrounding it — were released.

The person in the above photo may have information about the case, according to police. It is unclear what information this person could know.

If you recognize him, all the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.