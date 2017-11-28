Police: Man wanted on domestic violence, firearms charges

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin police are looking for a man wanted on domestic violence and firearms charges.

The warrants stem from a Nov. 27 incident in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue, according to police. When officers arrived around 6:41 p.m., they say a 22-year-old woman told officers she had been in a fight with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Latrell Lamon Novell.

The woman told police that Novell struck her in the face and pushed her down, and showed visible injuries. She also told police that Novell fired a gun after leaving her house.

Officers were able to recover one live .45 caliber cartridge and one spent .45 caliber cartridge case at the scene.

No injuries were reported, and there was no property damage.

Novell is wanted for domestic assault and battery, discharge a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm.

Anyone who may know the location of Novell is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599. Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward while remaining anonymous.