Airport commission enters agreement with Towne Bank to work on settlement

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Airport Commission has entered an agreement with Towne Bank to try work out a settlement on a loan.

The commission had co-signed a loan with the now defunct PeoplExpress back when the airline appeared set to go to the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

However, PeoplExpress defaulted and the commission has since been faced with accusations that it used $3.5 million in public funds to pay off the loan.

The commission is looking to get its money back, while Towne Bank is arguing the loan was valid. Both sides are looking to avoid a lawsuit.

WAVY’s Matt Gregory reports both sides have agreed not to sue the other for 90 days while they work on a settlement.

