North Korea launches ballistic missile in new test

SEOUL, South Korea (NBC) — North Korea fired another ballistic test missile Tuesday, NBC News has confirmed.

It was the first missile launch since September and it was fired east towards Japan, a South Korean military official from the Joint Chief of Staff’s office said.

UPDATE: U.S. officials confirm North Korea conducted a missile launch — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 28, 2017

“We confirm that we have detected a North Korean ballistic missile launch,” the official said. “The missile is still travelling towards the direction to the East Sea (Sea of Japan), as we are monitoring right now.”

It was not immediately clear what kind of missile was fired.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.