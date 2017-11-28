Man killed in crash after suffering medical emergency in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 61-year-old man was killed after police say he may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash, Tuesday afternoon.

The 911 call came in to dispatchers around 4:45 p.m. for a single vehicle accident with an entrapment in the 1800 block of Mt. Pleasant Road.

When police arrived on scene, they found the 61-year-old driver dead behind the wheel.

The crash is under investigation, but police say the crash was most likely caused from the driver suffering from a medical event.

The driver’s name will be released after next of kin is notified.

