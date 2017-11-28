Man gets over 16 years for robbing pizza restaurant in Hampton

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is facing more than 16 years in prison for robbing a pizza restaurant in Hampton in last year.

Brian Gale was arrested following the July 3 robbery and later pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Authorities say Gale walked into a Ricco’s Pizza through the employee entrance wearing a mask and carrying a gun.

Gale pushed and ordered employees to the floor, and then fired his gun toward the front of the store while demanding money. He took $1,400 before fleeing the scene.

Authorities say Gale left his mask behind, and encountered a delivery driver who was returning to the restaurant. Gale point his gun at the driver as he ran past.

The driver and the owner of this Ricco’s watched as Gale fled into a nearby neighborhood. Gale is said to have looked back and fire a shot before entering the neighborhood.

Authorities say Gale was identified by DNA found on the mask. Gale was sentenced Monday to 16 years and six months in prison.