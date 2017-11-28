Hopkins to continue in veterans, defense affairs role under Northam

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor-elect Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that the man appointed in September to serve as the Commonwealth’s Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs will continue to serve in that role.

Carlos Hopkins, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Virginia Army National Guard and former attorney, was appointed September 1 by Gov. Terry McAuliffe after serving as McAuliffe’s legal counsel.

“A member of the Armed Forces himself, Secretary Carlos Hopkins understands personally the opportunities this Commonwealth presents for our men and women in uniform and their families,” said Governor-elect Northam. “We must remain steadfast in our commitment to being the most veteran-friendly state in the nation, and there is no better individual to take on this responsibility than Secretary Hopkins.”

Hopkins has also served as the training director for the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission, and as a Deputy Commonwealth’s and City Attorney in Richmond.

He holds bachelor’s degree in political science from The Citadel and a law degree from the University of Richmond.