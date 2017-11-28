Hampton police investigating late-night homicide

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man late Monday night.

It happened around 11:45 pm at the LaSalle Landing Apartment complex on LaSalle Avenue. Police combed an upper apartment unit, looking for clues. They also talked to several witnesses on scene, none of whom wanted to comment to WAVY.com.

Police say the victim is a man, and that the suspect is on the loose. They are working to identify both people and catch the shooter.

If you know anything, call the Crime Line.