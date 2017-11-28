Hampton 7-Eleven robbery suspect wanted

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man who robbed the 7-Eleven in the 2700 block of North Armistead Avenue in Hampton on Tuesday morning is wanted by police.

The robbery occurred around 3:41 a.m., according to the Hampton Police Division. Police say the suspect, described as 6 feet 1 inches tall with a thin build, entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded money and cigarettes.

When he received an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, he fled on foot.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.