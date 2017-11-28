Gov. McAuliffe sued by Chinese electric car company investors

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A group of Chinese investors is suing Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe over his past work for troubled electric car maker GreenTech Automotive.

The investors filed a lawsuit in Fairfax County last week accusing McAuliffe and Hillary Clinton’s brother Anthony Rodham of milking their political connections to perpetuate a $120 million scam. Several investors said they made be forced to move back to China because of the alleged fraud.

Governor spokeswoman Crystal Carson says McAuliffe left the company five years ago and dismissed the lawsuit as politically motivated. The lawsuit was first reported by Politico.

A 2015 report found a federal official broke ethics rules when he aided GreenTech’s visas. And the company has come under fire in Mississippi for allegedly failing to live up to promised investments.