Giving Back To The Community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Everyone needs a purpose in life. Portco Inc. is making a difference by employing more than 140 people with disabilities in many different types of services.

Portco President and CEO Mark Wilson and Executive Vice President Belinda Daugherty joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show to show how you can help make a difference in the community by donating and getting involved with Portco.

Portco

800 Loudoun Ave – Portsmouth

(757) 399-2444

Portco.org

Car Wash Every Wednesday

9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Portco Inc.