Police: 2 people hit by vehicle on Airline Blvd in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people walking in the roadway in Portsmouth Tuesday morning were hit by a vehicle, police say.

Portsmouth police spokesperson Misty Holley says the accident happened on Airline Boulevard.

A man and a woman were hit by a vehicle turning left onto Airline. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Dispatch says there was a call about the incident just after 7 a.m. The driver stayed on scene and called 911, according to Holley.

The crash remains under investigation, but no charges have been filed.