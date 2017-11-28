Coast Guard helps man aboard sailboat taking on water off Hatteras

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday came to the rescue of a man who was on a sailboat taking on water off Hatteras Island.

Coast Guard officials said watchstanders in Wilmington were called just after 1:30 p.m. about the boat, which was 13 east of the inlet.

Crews used a dewatering pump to keep the boat floating while it was towed. Officials said the man suffered lacerations trying to repair the boat, and was given treatment.

Coast Guard crews towed his boat to Oden’s Dock on Hatteras Island.

Chris Humphrey, operations unit controller for the case, stated, “Should an accident like this occur, having a float plan and reliable means of communication will allow you to notify local authorities that you need assistance.”

Coast Guard Hatteras Rescue View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Joe Frissora and Fireman Mike Macchia, crew members at Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet, operate a dewatering pump aboard a sailboat taking on water 13 miles east of Hatteras Island, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2017. After dewatering the vessel, the Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew towed the sailboat to Oden’s Dock on Hatteras Island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chuck Seckinger/Released) Coast Guard Fireman Mike Macchia, a crew member at Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet, rigs the discharge hose of a dewatering pump aboard a sailboat taking on water 13 miles east of Hatteras Island, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2017. The station's 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew towed the vessel to Oden's Dock on Hatteras Island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chuck Seckinger/Released) Coast Guard Seaman John Warren, a crew member at Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet, tends the line while towing a sailboat taking on water 13 miles east of Hatteras Island, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2017. The Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew towed the sailboat to Oden’s Dock on Hatteras Island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chuck Seckinger/Released) A Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet approaches a sailboat taking on water 13 miles east of Hatteras Island, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2017. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Hatteras Inlet also arrived on scene to assist. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chuck Seckinger/Released)