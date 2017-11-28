Coast Guard helps man aboard sailboat taking on water off Hatteras

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday came to the rescue of a man who was on a sailboat taking on water off Hatteras Island.
Coast Guard officials said watchstanders in Wilmington were called just after 1:30 p.m. about the boat, which was 13 east of the inlet.
Crews used a dewatering pump to keep the boat floating while it was towed. Officials said the man suffered lacerations trying to repair the boat, and was given treatment.
Coast Guard crews towed his boat to Oden’s Dock on Hatteras Island.
Chris Humphrey, operations unit controller for the case, stated, “Should an accident like this occur, having a float plan and reliable means of communication will allow you to notify local authorities that you need assistance.”