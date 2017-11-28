Coast Guard helps man aboard sailboat taking on water off Hatteras

A Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet approaches a sailboat taking on water 13 miles east of Hatteras Island, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2017. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Hatteras Inlet also arrived on scene to assist. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chuck Seckinger/Released)

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday came to the rescue of a man who was on a sailboat taking on water off Hatteras Island.

Coast Guard officials said watchstanders in Wilmington were called just after 1:30 p.m. about the boat, which was 13 east of the inlet.

Crews used a dewatering pump to keep the boat floating while it was towed. Officials said the man suffered lacerations trying to repair the boat, and was given treatment.

Coast Guard crews towed his boat to Oden’s Dock on Hatteras Island.

Chris Humphrey, operations unit controller for the case, stated, “Should an accident like this occur, having a float plan and reliable means of communication will allow you to notify local authorities that you need assistance.”

