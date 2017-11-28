Authorities investigate arson, burglary and assault after Portsmouth fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A home on Lenora Avenue is a total loss, according to officials, who say Monday’s fire is likely “the most involved investigation in recent memory.”

Capt. Justin Arnold says the Fire Marshal’s Office has not ruled anything out, including arson, but he confirms the fire is “suspicious” and extra investigators are assigned to the case.

Firefighters were called to 522 Lenora Ave. around 11:19 a.m. Monday, according to dispatchers.

Princess McBride says a man and woman pushed their way inside her home sometime before 11 a.m.

“I seen two people at the door covered up from head to toe like it was snowing outside, that’s how much they were covered up,” said McBride. “One female and she had a red gas can in her hand and a male had a silver revolver and was pointing it at me, so I grabbed my baby and stepped back in the room.”

McBride says she eventually identified the man and woman as friends of her sister, who was sleeping in a back bedroom.

After a few seconds of hiding in a separate bedroom, McBride says she heard the man leave the home and then heard her sister yelling.

“I heard my sister saying, ‘get out, get out, get out,'” recalled McBride. “When my sister opened her bedroom door, [there were] flames in her room and the girl had the gas can just throwing the gas around in the room.”

McBride says her sister managed to escape after being doused with gasoline. Together, the sisters managed to pin the woman down while they called 911.

After a struggle that lasted as long as 15 minutes, McBride says the male suspect returned and pointed a gun a second time.

The man and woman took off running, she says, but the woman left behind her photo ID. She turned the out-of-state license to police.

McBride says her sister and the female suspect likely had some problems, but she isn’t sure what prompted her to show up on Monday.

“They tried to take my sister’s life and they tried to kill my sister with me and my baby inside the house,” said McBride. “I wouldn’t do that with anybody. I don’t care how much beef I had with somebody.”

An inside look at the home reveals the destruction and the family’s charred possessions.

“Everything is gone … clothes, shoes, kid’s diapers, birth certificates, social security cards,” said Reginald Harper, McBride’s boyfriend. “Literally, today was trash day. Everything was on the curb today.”

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with a place to stay at least through the end of the week.

The Portsmouth Police Department says they have “active leads” in connection with burglary and assault charges, but no one has been arrested.