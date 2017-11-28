Audience: Hurrah for the Holidays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our audience today was The Hurrah Players and they were here to share a wonderful holiday tradition with us. Hugh Copeland told us all about their two big holiday shows: Hurrah for the Holidays and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.
Hurrah for the Holidays, a Radio City-inspired show, celebrates all the holidays in December, not just Christmas. And The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, based on the popular book, is celebrating its 26th year! Make the Hurrah holiday performances one of your family traditions.
Hurrah Players
Hurrah for the Holidays
Friday, December 1 – Kimball Theater in Williamsburg
December 8 – 10 – TCC Roper Performing Arts Center in Norfolk
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Saturday, December 9 – TCC Roper Performing Arts Center in Norfolk
Tickets & Information:
HurrahPlayers.com
(757) 627-5437