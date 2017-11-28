Audience: Hurrah for the Holidays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our audience today was The Hurrah Players and they were here to share a wonderful holiday tradition with us. Hugh Copeland told us all about their two big holiday shows: Hurrah for the Holidays and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

Hurrah for the Holidays, a Radio City-inspired show, celebrates all the holidays in December, not just Christmas. And The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, based on the popular book, is celebrating its 26th year! Make the Hurrah holiday performances one of your family traditions.

Hurrah Players

Hurrah for the Holidays

Friday, December 1 – Kimball Theater in Williamsburg

December 8 – 10 – TCC Roper Performing Arts Center in Norfolk

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Saturday, December 9 – TCC Roper Performing Arts Center in Norfolk

Tickets & Information:

HurrahPlayers.com

(757) 627-5437

We got the kicks! @hurrahplayers warming up for today’s show! #hurrahfortheholidays #hrva A post shared by The Hampton Roads Show (@hamptonroadsshow) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:35am PST