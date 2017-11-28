Armed suspect robs Shell Gas Station in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Shell Gas Station in the 1400 block of Battlefield Boulevard, November 20.

Police say the suspect was armed with a red handgun when he approached the store’s cashier and demanded money and cigarettes.

The suspect then fled the scene in a grey/silver four door sedan with a sunroof and a spoiler on the back (possibly an Infinity).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

