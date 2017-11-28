Admirals end partnership with Nashville Predators

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Admirals’ partnership with last year’s National Hockey League runner-up has been terminated.

The Admirals, who recently fired team president Michael Santos on Nov. 16, announced Tuesday that they’re ended their short-lived affiliation with the Nashville Predators.

“The affiliation change announced today does not affect the normal daily operations of the team or the Admirals’ organization as a whole, but is a sign of the commitment this organization has to do whatever it takes to ensure the team’s success here in Hampton Roads,” said Chief Revenue Officer Trent Ferguson. “The only thing that drives our business and team decisions is our continued mission to create a shining organization that this area can be proud of.”

The Admirals say they’ll continue to play in Norfolk as part of the ECHL, and that head coach Robbie Ftorek and his staff will not be affected as part of the decision.