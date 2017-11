HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Two people had to go to the hospital after a crash in Hampton Tuesday.

Hampton Fire and Rescue had to use their extrication equipment to get at least one of the victims out of a vehicle that flipped onto its roof.

The accident happened in the 2000 block of West Mercury Boulevard just before noon.

There is no word at this time what caused the crash or the extent of the victims’ injuries. WAVY has reached out to officials for additional information.