150 feet in the air over Hampton, rescuers climb crane to save patient

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — This is why they train, say members of Hampton Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team, because sometimes people just need help from a very high crane.

The emergency situation was called in Tuesday from NASA Langley Research Center, where a man was 150 feet in the air atop a crane.

The first medics at the scene were able to climb the crane’s ladder to reach the man, where they called for help.

Fellow members of the Technical Rescue Team arrived and crafted a plan with medics on the crane to get the patient out via stokes basket, a stretcher device commonly used in search-and-rescue operations.

The medics at the bottom then gathered rope and rappelling gear and made their way up.

At the top, medics tethered the man and helped him climb down to safety.

At this time, there’s no update on the man’s condition.