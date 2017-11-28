1 person hospitalized after overnight house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person went to the hospital after an overnight house fire in Suffolk.

It happened around 2:15 Tuesday morning on Old Townpoint Road in the Huntersville neighborhood. Crews arrived within minutes and quickly put out a kitchen fire. The family of 5 had already evacuated before firefighters showed up.

Paramedics took one adult to the hospital for what they’re calling a non-life threatening injury. The fire was bad enough to displace the entire family of two adults and 3 children. The Red Cross is helping them with another place to stay.

The cause is cooking-related.