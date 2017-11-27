Woman killed in Gloucester Co. crash Monday

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. (WAVY) – A woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in Gloucester County Monday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, Rylee Gabel, 21, was traveling westbound on Route 33 just east of Route 666 when her vehicle ran off the road around 7:30 a.m. and hit a sign. The vehicle then overturned several times, ejecting Ms. Gabel, who police say was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Gabel is from Saluda, Virginia. Police say alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.