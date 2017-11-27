With no power at dorms, hundreds of William and Mary students could be displaced for days

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — About 500 William and Mary students could be displaced from their dorms for days after a failed transformer caused a power outage on Monday.

William and Mary officials say a generator caught fire behind Fauquier Hall in the Botetourt Complex of dorms around 9 a.m. Power was restored to most of the campus, but the Botetourt Complex and Keck Lab are expected to be without power for “several days.”

All five dorms in the Botetourt Complex are affected and plans are in place to temporarily relocate residents.

Dominion Energy says its crew are working “around the clock” to make the repairs.