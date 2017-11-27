VIDEO: ODU routs UMES 83-44 in tune-up leading to VCU

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jeff Jones said his team’s first goal of the night was getting the bad taste out of their mouths, two days after Oliver Tot’s half-court buzzer-beater gave William & Mary a 79-77 win over Old Dominion on Saturday. Mission accomplished.

B.J. Stith had 14 points on Monday night and the Monarchs (5-2) dominated Maryland-Eastern Shore 83-44, as their matchup against rival VCU looms on Saturday.

The breakout start of the night was freshman Michael Hueitt Jr., who added 12 points. Xavier Green scored 11 and Trey Porter 10 for ODU, who built a 37-14 lead by halftime and extended it with an 18-0 run in the second.

Miryne Thomas led the Hawks (2-5) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Jones scored eight.

The Monarchs had 17 offensive rebounds and converted that into a 19-2 edge in second-chance points. They outrebounded the Hawks 56-32 overall.

Old Dominion had big runs in both halves while UMES slumped from the field. After Ahmad Frost cut the deficit to 9-7, the Hawks missed 16 of their next 17 shots and trailed by 22 even before the Monarchs ended the half with a pair of baskets. The Hawks had a 3-for-18 shooting slump in the second half.